Jacket Strong: Edcouch Elsa Girls Powerlifting claims first-ever state title

EDCOUCH (KVEO) — The Edcouch Elsa Girls Powerlifting team won the program’s first-ever Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association (THSWPA) state championship Saturday afternoon.

Senior Deena Flores, Junior Anabel Martinez, and Sophomore Georgina Alaniz finished with gold-medal-winning performances. A positive showing from the other eight competitors solidified the championship with a total score of 42 points. Head Coach Patrick Boutwell expected the team to score 43 points, but he didn’t mind the first-place finish.

“These girls… they are strong,” Coach Boutwell said. “You couldn’t ask for any more from anybody or any one team than they gave us as coaches.”

Despite a “difficult” season due to COVID-19 postponements and limitations, the team looked forward to the opportunity to compete at the state tournament, a luxury the team did not have last year when the meet was canceled.

“It was very nerve-wracking, but we got to show out in front of the entire state of Texas,” Flores said. “I am very proud of what we have accomplished.”

The group has solidified its place in the Yellow Jacket history books, alongside a boys program that won the state tournament in back-to-back competitions in 2018 and 2019.

This year’s girl’s team hopes to serve as an example for future Edcouch Elsa powerlifting teams to come.

“It looks like we just set an example for the rest of the girls,” Alaniz said. “Those girls are going to look up to us, and they will want to push harder.”

Coach Boutwell said that his team was ready to begin training for a potential-championship defense, but he insisted they take a week off to rest and celebrate.