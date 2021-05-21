History on all fronts: Lasara’s Gonzales shines in three state competitions

LASARA, Texas (KVEO) — Lasara’s Selissa Gonzales focuses her attention on two things: Running and Learning.

“Academics. Running. That’s all I do,” Gonzales said.

She does both activities better than most.

“If she sets her mind to it,” Lasara Athletic Coordinator Roy Vega said. “She will accomplish it.”

On the track, Gonzales has already rewritten Lasara history books. The junior runner became just the second Lasara athlete to qualify for the state cross country meet. Soon after, Gonzales joined teammates Victoria Velasquez and Xiomara Rodriguez as the first Lions to ever qualify for a state track and field meet.

Gonzales placed third in the 800-meter race and ninth in the 1600-meter race.

“[Other kids] see Selissa and they say, wow, she’s so good,” Coach Vega explained. “But she’s good because she works hard.”

Her hard work also shines off the track.

Pursuing both a high school diploma and an associate’s degree, Gonzales ranks among the top four of her junior class.

Her academic success drove her to compete in the UIL State academic competition, where she rewrote even more history by becoming the first Lasara student to take first place in a state-academic competition.

Her category? News writing.

“Just to find out that I got first place was such a shock because I didn’t think I did that well,” Gonzales said. “I was pressed for time, and I finished, turned it in and found out I got state championship.”

With so many accomplishments under her belt, Gonzales hopes she can serve as an inspiration to future Lasara athletes.

But with another year left to compete and college offers to come into the fold, Gonzales will also hope to add a couple more entries into the history books she’s already rewritten.