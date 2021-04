High School softball bi-district playoff match ups

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The regular season of RGV High School baseball and softball teams has come to a close, and the seeding is set. The UIL is still ironing out schedules for the first round of baseball playoffs. High school softball teams begin the bi-district round of playoffs as early as Thursday, April 29. Below is a schedule of games for Thursday and Friday, with some teams playing a best of 3-game series.

Softball, Thursday, April 29:

Class 6A

Edinburg Vela at Weslaco High (Game 1), 7 p.m.

Harlingen South at PSJA High (Game 1), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Corpus Christi Ray at Rio Grande City (Game 1), 7 p.m.

Edcouch-Elsa at Sharyland Pioneer (Game 1), 7 p.m.

La Joya Palmview at Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (Game 1), 7 p.m.

McAllen Rowe at Weslaco East (Game 1), 7 p.m.

PSJA Memorial at Brownsville Veterans (Game 1), 7 p.m.

Roma at Corpus Christi Carroll (Game 1), 7 p.m.

Valley View at Mercedes (Game 1), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Port Isabel at Robstown, 6 p.m.

Corpus Christi Calallen at La Feria (Game 1), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Class 6A

Edinburg North at Los Fresnos, 7 p.m.

Harlingen South at PSJA High (Game 2), 7 p.m.

San Benito at PSJA North (Game 1), 7 p.m.

Weslaco High at Edinburg Vela (Game 2), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Brownsville Veterans at PSJA Memorial (Game 2), 7 p.m.

Corpus Christi Carroll at Roma (Game 2), 7 p.m.

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff at La Joya Palmview (Game 2), 7 p.m.

Mission Veterans vs Victoria West, 6 p.m. at Robstown

Mercedes at Valley View (Game 2), 7 p.m.

Sharyland Pioneer at Edcouch-Elsa (Game 2), 7 p.m.

Weslaco East at McAllen Rowe (Game 2), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway at Raymondville, 6 p.m.

Rio Hondo at Alice (Game 1), 7 p.m.

Class 3A