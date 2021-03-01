High School Hoops: Playoff Schedule

by: Daniel Esteve

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Check out the upcoming matchups for the UIL and TAPPS State Basketball Playoffs.

SCHEDULE

Times will be updated as changes are made available.

GIRLS

Fort Bend at Saint Joseph Academy | Tuesday at 12 p.m.

BOYS

6A

McAllen High vs Georgetown at Pleasanton High School | Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

4A

Port Isabel vs Boerne High at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High School | Tuesday at 7 p.m.

3A

Santa Rosa vs Jourdanton High at Northside Sports Gym (San Antonio) | Friday at 8 p.m.

1A

San Perlita vs Trinidad High School | TBD

TAPPS

Lutheran South at Saint Joseph Academy | Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

