High School Hoops: Playoff Schedule

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Check out the upcoming matchups for the UIL and TAPPS State Basketball Playoffs.
SCHEDULE
Times will be updated as changes are made available.
GIRLS
Fort Bend at Saint Joseph Academy | Tuesday at 12 p.m.
BOYS
6A
McAllen High vs Georgetown at Pleasanton High School | Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
4A
Port Isabel vs Boerne High at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High School | Tuesday at 7 p.m.
3A
Santa Rosa vs Jourdanton High at Northside Sports Gym (San Antonio) | Friday at 8 p.m.
1A
San Perlita vs Trinidad High School | TBD
TAPPS
Lutheran South at Saint Joseph Academy | Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.