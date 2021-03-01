High School Hoops: Playoff Schedule

OREM, UT (KVEO) - Following a 78-74 loss Friday evening, the UTRGV Vaqueros Men's basketball team dropped the second game of a two-game series, 73-64 at Utah Valley.

UTRGV Junior Uche Dibiamaka paved the way for the Vaqueros, totaling a career-high 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field. Seniors Javon Levi and Anthony Bratton both finished in double figures with 15 points and 14 points, respectively.