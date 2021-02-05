High School Girls Basketball Recap: Cardinals secure district title, Hawks clip Falcons in battle for playoff seeding

HARLINGEN (KVEO) – The Harlingen Lady Cardinals played a dominant four periods to claim a 60-22 win over the Brownsville Hanna Lady Golden Eagles, and secure the District 32-6A title.

They started off the first half strong – heading into the third period leading by over a 10-point margin. The Lady Cardinals started scoring, and didn’t let up going on a 20+ point run to put the game out of reach by the end of the third period.

The win is their 20th of the season, and completes an undefeated district schedule. Harlingen will face Edinburg Vela in the bi-district round of the playoffs next week.

LOS FRESNOS (KVEO) – The Harlingen South Hawks used a strong second half to defeat the Los Fresnos Falcons to claim a third-place finish in district 32-6A.

Driven by a full-court press and strong-outside shooting, the Hawks jumped out to an early lead on the road. Harlingen South Guard Alexis Rocha threatened the Falcon defense with sharp shooting from the outside.

However, the Falcons thrive on size.

With a healthy combination of fast-break play and post work, the Falcons managed to take a lead into halftime. Los Fresnos Forward Olivia Parra impressed in multiple areas across the floor.

The second half belonged to the visitors.

With the win, Harlingen South claims the third-place spot in District 32-6A, paving the way for a first-round matchup against PSJA North. The Falcons will face Edinburg, the district 31-6A champions, next Thursday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m.

MCALLEN (KVEO) – The Nikki Rowe girls traveled across town to face the McAllen High Lady Bulldogs tonight.

In the third quarter, the Warriors holding just a one-point lead over the Lady Bulldogs. Ziomara Jasso hits a three from the corner to extend their lead by four.

The Lady Bulldogs go on a run, Kaylee Lopez looks out to Danielle Fuentes and she bounces it off the rim but teammate Adeliade Fleischmann grabs the rebound for two points.

Rowe fires back, when Destiny Menchaca drives in for two right before the 3rd quarter buzzer to tie it up at 27.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Bulldogs don’t give up the fight and top the Warriors 38 to 32 in a hard fought district battle.