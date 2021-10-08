High School Football: Week 7

Rio Grande Valley (ValleyCentral) – It’s week 7 of the high school football season. Teams around the Valley competed on Thursday night, with the majority on Friday night, and one game will be played on Saturday.
Below is a running list of matchups and scores:
THURSDAY
La Joya Palmview 22 Brownsville Porter 16
Brownsville Veterans Memorial 42 Brownsville Lopez
PSJA North 42 Edinburg High 0
Mission Veterans Memorial 48 PSJA Southwest 14
Roma 41 PSJA Memorial 18
McAllen High 21 Weslaco East 14
Taft 30 Santa Rosa 6