High School Football: Week 7

Rio Grande Valley (ValleyCentral) – It’s week 7 of the high school football season. Teams around the Valley competed on Thursday night, with the majority on Friday night, and one game will be played on Saturday.

Below is a running list of matchups and scores:

THURSDAY

La Joya Palmview 22 Brownsville Porter 16

Brownsville Veterans Memorial 42 Brownsville Lopez

PSJA North 42 Edinburg High 0

Mission Veterans Memorial 48 PSJA Southwest 14

Roma 41 PSJA Memorial 18

McAllen High 21 Weslaco East 14

Taft 30 Santa Rosa 6