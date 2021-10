Rio Grande Valley (ValleyCentral) – It’s week 10 of the high school football season. Teams around the Valley competed on Thursday night, with the majority on Friday night.

Edinburg Vela 35, Mission 7 | F

Mission Veterans Memorial 35, Pioneer 0 | F

San Benito 50, Brownsville Rivera 0 | F

McAllen Memorial 38, Brownsville Porter 21 | F

PSJA North 68, Edinburg Economedes 3 | F