High school football | BI-DISTRICT

Rio Grande Valley (ValleyCentral) — It’s the bi-district round of the playoffs in the high school football season. Teams around the Valley competed on Thursday night, with the majority on Friday night.

FRIDAY 11/12:

PJSA North 56, Harlingen South 26 | F

Los Fresnos 56, Mission 14 | F

C.C. Veterans 28, Brownsville Veterans Memorial 0 | F

Gregory Portland 54, Mcallen 13 | F

Flour Bluff 28, Rowe 14 | F

San Antonio Alamo Heights 53, Edcouch-Elsa 7 | F

Boerne-Champion 36, Mercedes 29 | F

Floresville 56, Sharyland 35 | F

Mission Veterans 17, Medina Valley 14 | F

Port Lavaca Calhoun 56, Grulla 14 | F

Port Isabel 23, Carrizo Springs 8 | F

La Villa 34, Freer 7 | F

THURSDAY 11/11:

Edinburg Vela 17, San Benito 7 | F

McAllen Memorial 50, Victoria West 28 | F

Beeville Jones 42, La Feria 35 | F

C.C. Miller 45, Hidalgo 24 | F

Industrial 34, Lyford 7 | F

Refugio 70, Santa Maria 6 | F

Second Baptist 48, Brownsville St. Joseph 7 | F