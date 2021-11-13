High school football | BI-DISTRICT

Rio Grande Valley (ValleyCentral) — It’s the bi-district round of the playoffs in the high school football season. Teams around the Valley competed on Thursday night, with the majority on Friday night.
FRIDAY 11/12:
PJSA North 56, Harlingen South 26 | F
Los Fresnos 56, Mission 14 | F
C.C. Veterans 28, Brownsville Veterans Memorial 0 | F
Gregory Portland 54, Mcallen 13 | F
Flour Bluff 28, Rowe 14 | F
San Antonio Alamo Heights 53, Edcouch-Elsa 7 | F
Boerne-Champion 36, Mercedes 29 | F
Floresville 56, Sharyland 35 | F
Mission Veterans 17, Medina Valley 14 | F
Port Lavaca Calhoun 56, Grulla 14 | F
Port Isabel 23, Carrizo Springs 8 | F
La Villa 34, Freer 7 | F
THURSDAY 11/11:
Edinburg Vela 17, San Benito 7 | F
McAllen Memorial 50, Victoria West 28 | F
Beeville Jones 42, La Feria 35 | F
C.C. Miller 45, Hidalgo 24 | F
Industrial 34, Lyford 7 | F
Refugio 70, Santa Maria 6 | F
Second Baptist 48, Brownsville St. Joseph 7 | F