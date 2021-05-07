High school baseball enters bi-district round, scores & highlights from the weekend

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – High school baseball teams around Texas began the bi-district round of playoffs on Thursday night, with a handful of games happening around the Valley. Below is a list of final scores from Thursday, as well as tentative game schedules going into the weekend.

Thursday, 5/6:

Class 6A

Harlingen High 10, Edinburg High 0, 6 innings (Harlingen High leads series 1-0)

Class 5A

McAllen High 4, Mercedes 0 (McAllen High leads series 1-0)

Sharyland High 6, Weslaco East 0 (Sharyland High leads series 1-0)

Brownsville Veterans 6, McAllen Rowe 1 (Brownsville Veterans leads series 1-0)

Friday, 5/7:

Class 6

Harlingen High at Edinburg High (Game 2), 7 p.m.

La Joya High vs Weslaco High at PSJA Southwest (Game 1), 7 p.m.

PSJA High at Los Fresnos (One Game Playoff), 7 p.m.

San Benito at Edinburg Vela (Game 1), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Rio Grande City vs. CC Caroll (Cabaniss Field) (Game 1), 4 p.m.

La Joya Palmview vs. CC Ray at La Joya Baseball Complex (Game 1), 5:30 p.m.

McAllen High at Mercedes (Game 2), 7 p.m.

McAllen Rowe at Brownsville Veterans (Game 2), 7 p.m.

Roma vs. Corpus Christi Veterans (One Game Playoff) (Cabaniss Field) 7 p.m.

Sharyland Pioneer at Brownsville Porter (Game 1), 7 p.m.

Weslaco East at Sharyland High (Game 2), 7 p.m.

Gregory-Portland at Mission Veterans (Game 1), 7 p.m.



Class 4A

Alice at Hidalgo (Game 1), 7 p.m.

Corpus Christi Calallen at Grulla (Game 1), 7 p.m.

Robstown at Raymondville (One Game Playoff), 7 p.m.

La Feria at Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway, 7 p.m.



Class 3A

Edinburg IDEA Quest vs. Santa Rosa (One Game Playoff) at La Villa High School, 6 p.m.

Edinburg IDEA at Progreso (One Game Playoff), 7 p.m.

Brownsville Jubilee at Monte Alto, 7 p.m.

Lyford, BYE

Saturday, 5/8:

Class 6A

Edinburg Vela at San Benito (Game 2), 1 p.m.

Edinburg Vela at San Benito (Game 3, if necessary), 30 minutes after Game 2

Harlingen High at Edinburg High (Game 3, if necessary), 3 p.m.

La Joya High vs. Weslaco High at PSJA Southwest (Game 2), 3 p.m.

La Joya High vs. Weslaco High at PSJA Southwest (Game 3, if necessary), 30 minutes after Game 2



Class 5A

Brownsville Veterans at McAllen Rowe (Game 3, if necessary), 1 p.m.

Brownsville Porter at Sharyland Pioneer (Game 2), 2 p.m.

Brownsville Porter at Sharyland Pioneer (Game 3, if necessary), 30 minutes after Game 2

Mercedes at McAllen High (Game 3, if necessary), 2 p.m.

Mission Veterans at Gregory-Portland (Game 2), 2 p.m.

Mission Veterans at Gregory-Portland (Game 3, if necessary), 30 minutes after Game 2

La Joya Palmview vs. Corpus Christi Ray (Game 2), 2:30 p.m.

La Joya Palmview vs. Corpus Christi Ray (Game 3, if necessary), 30 minutes after Game 2

Corpus Christi Carroll at RGC (Game 2), 3 p.m.

Corpus Christi Carroll at Rio Grande City (Game 3, if necessary), 30 minutes after Game 2

Sharyland High at Weslaco East, (Game 3, if necessary), 7 p.m.



Class 4A

Hidalgo at Alice (Game 2), 3 p.m.

Hidalgo at Alice (Game 3, if necessary), 30 minutes after Game 2

Grulla at Corpus Christi Allen (Game 2), 4 p.m.

Grulla at Corpus Christi Calallen (Game 3, if necessary), 30 minutes after Game 2