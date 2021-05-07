High school baseball enters bi-district round, scores & highlights from the weekend

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – High school baseball teams around Texas began the bi-district round of playoffs on Thursday night, with a handful of games happening around the Valley. Below is a list of final scores from Thursday, as well as tentative game schedules going into the weekend.
Thursday, 5/6:
Class 6A
Harlingen High 10, Edinburg High 0, 6 innings (Harlingen High leads series 1-0)
Class 5A
McAllen High 4, Mercedes 0 (McAllen High leads series 1-0)
Sharyland High 6, Weslaco East 0 (Sharyland High leads series 1-0)
Brownsville Veterans 6, McAllen Rowe 1 (Brownsville Veterans leads series 1-0)
Friday, 5/7:
Class 6
Harlingen High at Edinburg High (Game 2), 7 p.m.
La Joya High vs Weslaco High at PSJA Southwest (Game 1), 7 p.m.
PSJA High at Los Fresnos (One Game Playoff), 7 p.m.
San Benito at Edinburg Vela (Game 1), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Rio Grande City vs. CC Caroll (Cabaniss Field) (Game 1), 4 p.m.
La Joya Palmview vs. CC Ray at La Joya Baseball Complex (Game 1), 5:30 p.m.
McAllen High at Mercedes (Game 2), 7 p.m.
McAllen Rowe at Brownsville Veterans (Game 2), 7 p.m.
Roma vs. Corpus Christi Veterans (One Game Playoff) (Cabaniss Field) 7 p.m.
Sharyland Pioneer at Brownsville Porter (Game 1), 7 p.m.
Weslaco East at Sharyland High (Game 2), 7 p.m.
Gregory-Portland at Mission Veterans (Game 1), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Alice at Hidalgo (Game 1), 7 p.m.
Corpus Christi Calallen at Grulla (Game 1), 7 p.m.
Robstown at Raymondville (One Game Playoff), 7 p.m.
La Feria at Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Edinburg IDEA Quest vs. Santa Rosa (One Game Playoff) at La Villa High School, 6 p.m.
Edinburg IDEA at Progreso (One Game Playoff), 7 p.m.
Brownsville Jubilee at Monte Alto, 7 p.m.
Lyford, BYE
Saturday, 5/8:
Class 6A
Edinburg Vela at San Benito (Game 2), 1 p.m.
Edinburg Vela at San Benito (Game 3, if necessary), 30 minutes after Game 2
Harlingen High at Edinburg High (Game 3, if necessary), 3 p.m.
La Joya High vs. Weslaco High at PSJA Southwest (Game 2), 3 p.m.
La Joya High vs. Weslaco High at PSJA Southwest (Game 3, if necessary), 30 minutes after Game 2
Class 5A
Brownsville Veterans at McAllen Rowe (Game 3, if necessary), 1 p.m.
Brownsville Porter at Sharyland Pioneer (Game 2), 2 p.m.
Brownsville Porter at Sharyland Pioneer (Game 3, if necessary), 30 minutes after Game 2
Mercedes at McAllen High (Game 3, if necessary), 2 p.m.
Mission Veterans at Gregory-Portland (Game 2), 2 p.m.
Mission Veterans at Gregory-Portland (Game 3, if necessary), 30 minutes after Game 2
La Joya Palmview vs. Corpus Christi Ray (Game 2), 2:30 p.m.
La Joya Palmview vs. Corpus Christi Ray (Game 3, if necessary), 30 minutes after Game 2
Corpus Christi Carroll at RGC (Game 2), 3 p.m.
Corpus Christi Carroll at Rio Grande City (Game 3, if necessary), 30 minutes after Game 2
Sharyland High at Weslaco East, (Game 3, if necessary), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Hidalgo at Alice (Game 2), 3 p.m.
Hidalgo at Alice (Game 3, if necessary), 30 minutes after Game 2
Grulla at Corpus Christi Allen (Game 2), 4 p.m.
Grulla at Corpus Christi Calallen (Game 3, if necessary), 30 minutes after Game 2