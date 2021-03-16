COVID INFO COVID INFO

High school baseball: Battle of the birds

Local Sports

by: Kiera Grogan

HARLINGEN (KVEO) – Monday night, the Harlingen South Hawks hosted the Harlingen High Cardinals in the annual Bird Bowl game.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the third, scoring one run in each of the first three innings.

Then, Jonadome Bustamante hit one into the far-right outfield, and it’s fumbled by the outfielder. Bustamante gets to second base, and scores Ozzy Herrera, putting the Hawks back in the game.

Chase Roberts stepped up for the Hawks, he hit an RBI single for the Hawks to trail 3-2 at the end of three.

Then, Roberts took the mound for the Hawks in the top of the fourth.

Cristain Ponce bunts it, and a team effort from Roberts and Monterrey gets Ponce out at first base.

A long, hard-fought battle tonight but the Cardinals took the win this year over the Hawks, 6-3.

