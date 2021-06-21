Hawks’ Joshua Briones signs to cheer for Trinity Valley Cardinals

HARLINGEN (KVEO) – Harlingen South Hawk Joshua Briones has worked his entire life for what he’s now made, a dream come true.

“It’s just so crazy that everything’s finally coming true,” said Briones. “And I just can’t wait to be a Trinity Valley cheerleader it’s just, it’s a dream.”

Briones has cheered for the last eight years, it’s a passion that he’s pumped his all in to.

“It was such a blessing to be a part of the varsity squad for three years. It was so amazing I met so many friends, the coaches and everybody,” said Briones. “Also, the student section was my favorite part of high school because they’re just, they’re just so energetic and they really got me going and it was always exciting.”

Briones was a part of the Valley Cheer Elite competitive squad for a year and the Harlingen South Hawks Varsity team for three. He was named captain his Junior year.

“Now I am a Cardinal and it’s just crazy because now I’m going from a Hawk to a Cardinal and so, it’s just a little weird but I’m ready to sport the red and black,” said Briones.

Briones will go on to cheer for one of the top programs in the nation. Trinity Valley Community College is known for its rich cheer legacy. TVCC captured their 12th National Championship this year.

“I think Trinity Valley is one of the most prestigious schools for cheer and in the cheer world,” said Briones. “TVCC is considered D1 in the cheer world and it’s just so amazing and I can’t wait to be up there.”

When Joshua arrives, he’ll find a family face on the team. Donna High graduate George “Lightning” Sorrell is a part of the squad. The two have been in communication, Sorrell helping Briones get ready for camp next month and move-in in August.

“I’ve been dreaming about this for about, forever now,” said Briones.