Harvest Christian Lady Eagles shine in TAPPS 2A

EDINBURG (KVEO) – This season when the Harvest Christian Academy Lady Eagles took the court, they knew that it was extra special.

“It’s been really different compared to the last years,” said freshman shooting guard Ashley Gonzalez. “But we’ve been working hard and we’re really proud of it.”

The Lady Eagles didn’t know if they’d have a season, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing so many sports to a halt. By following safety protocols they’ve managed an almost perfect season- As far as game play in a pandemic, and their win record.

“We’ve been working hard and luckily we were able to finish district,” said freshman point guard Alexis Garcia, after a 79-31 win that secured the TAPPS 2A district 6 title. “So now we can go to the playoffs and finish strong.”

The Lady Eagles moved to 2A this season, after losing opponents in TAPPS 1A. This forced them to play much larger public schools.

“We were scared at first but we still worked hard and was able to finish off strong,” said Garcia about facing larger teams.

The Lady Eagles beat 9 public schools who reached the playoffs, maintaining an 18-2 overall record. Harvest Christian only has 69 total students enrolled, compared to a school like Mercedes who enrolls over 1,000 students.

“We’ve represented good, we haven’t given up and we don’t look at our size,” said Gonzalez.

Now, the Lady Eagles will head north for playoffs to represent the Valley in TAPPS 2A.

“We really hope to make state this year. Showing that we’re a small school but we can make it,” said Gonzalez. “We’re just gonna keep going, cheering each other on and hyping each other up and keep on being strong.”