Harlingen’s Jose Garcia brings home the gold

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Harlingen High senior Jose Garcia has overcome obstacles to make it to the track in his senior season with the Cardinals.

Like so many other athletes, Garcia lost his junior track and field season to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was also rehabbing a torn achilles tendon at the time, coming off of a state meet appearance where he took 9th place in the 100-meter dash.

“That’s why at the state meet I didn’t really get nervous at all, I was just ready to go,” said Garcia, after waiting nearly 2 years for another shot at a gold medal.

“I didn’t really pay attention. I was just locked on the board to see what I hit,” Garcia explains about this year’s 100-meter race. “From there, unexpectedly just a 10 flat so it was just crazy for me and that’s why I got so excited.”

Garcia finished the race in 10 seconds flat, a wind-aided time that earned him the first place among nine competitors.



“It means a lot, all of the sacrifices and the hard work I put in,” said Garcia.

The last time Harlingen High had a track and field state champion, was in 2012 when Randy Bermea won gold in the 300 meter hurdles. Bermea had some words for Garcia ahead of what was about to be the biggest race yet.

“He just told me not to give up and everything, so it was just a blessing.”

As Garcia’s chapter as a Cardinal comes to a close, he doesn’t know just yet what’s ahead.

One thing he does know though, he wants to continue running at the next level.

‘”Right now, I’m still undecided, there’s a lot of schools.”