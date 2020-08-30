Harlingen’s Bobby Lucio retires after three decades of coaching

Cars honked. Drivers cheered. Gifts were given. Conversations were had.

Harlingen Coach Bobby Lucio greeted dozens of colleagues, friends and family as they drove by his home to celebrate his retirement.

“I had athletes from the 80’s, the 90’s, the 2000’s, 2010’s and up until now,” Coach Lucio said. “I can tell you my first day I coached to my last game.”

Coach Lucio could be found on Harlingen High School football and soccer sidelines throughout his career that spanned over 30 years.

“As an assistant coach, I’ve been a part of 274 wins,” Coach Lucio said. “It speaks to the people I played with, I coached and the athletes. It has nothing to do with me.”

Now, Coach Lucio looks forward to spending more time with his family and more time on the golf course, but don’t be surprised to see him cheering from the Cardinal sidelines when sports return.

“I’ll still go to games and be extra critical if [the Cardinals] are playing bad,” Coach said jokingly. “I’m moving on, but I’m not leaving.”