COVID INFO COVID INFO

Harlingen tops San Benito in a battle of 32-6A softball

Local Sports

by: Amanda Atwell

Posted: / Updated:

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — The Harlingen Lady Cardinals rallied for a 5-2 win over the San Benito Lady Greyhounds softball on Thursday night in a 32-6A district match up.

The Lady Cardinals started the scoring in the top of the 2nd, sneaking in a single run to take the lead. The Lady Greyhounds countered in the bottom of the 3rd off of an RBI double from Julissa Garcia and a sacrifice RBI from Kate Garza.

Harlingen tied it up at two each, then rallied to win late in the crucial district matchup.

FINAL SCORE:

HARLINGEN – 5

SAN BENITO – 2

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE, anywhere, on your mobile device!

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link