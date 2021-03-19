Harlingen tops San Benito in a battle of 32-6A softball

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — The Harlingen Lady Cardinals rallied for a 5-2 win over the San Benito Lady Greyhounds softball on Thursday night in a 32-6A district match up.

The Lady Cardinals started the scoring in the top of the 2nd, sneaking in a single run to take the lead. The Lady Greyhounds countered in the bottom of the 3rd off of an RBI double from Julissa Garcia and a sacrifice RBI from Kate Garza.

Harlingen tied it up at two each, then rallied to win late in the crucial district matchup.

FINAL SCORE:

HARLINGEN – 5

SAN BENITO – 2