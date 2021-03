HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – It was a battle of the birds Friday night as the Harlingen South Lady Hawks hosted the Los Fresnos Lady Falcons.

Despite numerous shots on goal by both teams, the first half remained scoreless.

In the second half, the teams came out firing but still were unable to find the net. They’d take it into overtime .

Harlingen South would come out on top, winning 1-0 over Los Fresnos.