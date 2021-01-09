Harlingen South boys soccer looks ahead to tough district schedule

Hawks get pumped up ahead of district play with 4-0 win over the Warriors

HARLINGEN (KVEO) – Soccer season is underway. The Harlingen South boys soccer team hosted the Nikki Rowe Warriors this afternoon in a pre-season match up.

Eric Lopez would get things going 15 minutes into play, when he cuts in to score for the Hawks making it 1-0.

We wouldn’t see action again until late in the first half, when senior striker Isaac Garza slides in for a goal to put the Hawks up 2-0 with 2:34 left in the half, Garza’s first of three goals.

The Hawks came back out in the second half to fire two more goals and win 4-0.