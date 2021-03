DONNA (KVEO) – The Harlingen Lady Cardinals traveled to Donna North for a district matchup this afternoon.

The Lady Cardinals would have a huge third inning when they score 12 runs, and allow zero from Donna North.

That explosive third inning would wrap the game up quickly, and give Harlingen the 19-0 win.

The Lady Cardinals are now 4-2, 2-1 on the season. Donna North is now 0-3, 0-2.