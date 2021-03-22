Harlingen Lady Cardinals look to make history with undefeated season

HARLINGEN (KVEO) — High school sports were off to a rocky start this year. If you asked the Harlingen Lady Cardinal soccer team, they would have never seen their success coming.

“I didn’t think we were going to have season honestly,” said Jacqueline Vargas, a senior midfielder for the Lady Cardinals.

But season happened, and Harlingen took advantage.

“That was kind of the mentality, like this going be our last game you know everyone give it 100 percent,” added Vargas.

The result?

“We actually haven’t won district since like 2011,” said Lauren Power, junior defender for Harlingen. The Lady Cardinals secured the District 32-6A Championship with a 10-0 win over Brownsville Rivera on Friday. “This has been our goal since freshman year,” added Powell. “Every year before the season we set goals, and it’s always to be undefeated, be district champs, and this year we finally did it, and it just feels really good to finally accomplish that.”

How they made it happen, depends on who you ask.

“Heart. There’s a lot of heart from these girls on that field,” said Lady Cardinals Head Coach Debra Galvan.

“We adapt really well,” said Vargas.

“We analyze our opponent, we go watch film, we go see who their players are, and just so we can be prepared for the game,” said Powell.

Regardless of how they did it, they’re just happy they got here..

“I’ve been wishing for this since freshman year. I mean all of our coaches we’ve been talking about this, ‘let’s win district, let’s win district,’ and for this to be my last year and we did it, it’s everything to me,” said Vargas, who was celebrated for senior night prior to the game. She is committed to Texas A&M San Antonio to play soccer.

A new challenge is on tap, but it’s one they’re ready for. The Lady Cardinals will face Edinburg North in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

“We know it’s not over, we know we have playoffs next, and the girls are just going to continue working hard,” said Galvan.

“It’s a whole different game, everyone gives it 110 percent, and we just want to make it far and really represent the valley,” said Vargas.