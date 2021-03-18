COVID INFO COVID INFO

Harlingen Lady Cardinals finish season undefeated, district champs

Local Sports

by: Amanda Atwell

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Harlingen Lady Cardinals Soccer Team finished a perfect 12-0 district slate with a 10-0 win over the Brownsville Rivera Lady Raiders on Wednesday night.

The Lady Cardinals started off senior night strong scoring off the kick-off with Alexa Gonzales getting the finish in the first 14 seconds of play.

That would prove to be the game-winner, as Harlingen held Rivera to a scoreless 80 minutes of play. They quickly followed it up later in the half with a goal from Jacqueline Vargas, assisted by Brianna Leal.

Harlingen will take a first seed into the bi-district round of the playoffs.

