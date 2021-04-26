Harlingen edges Los Fresnos in 6th inning to become undefeated district champions

HARLINGEN (KVEO) – On Monday, the Harlingen Cardinals hosted the Los Fresnos Falcons in the final regular-season game of the season. The Cardinals were hoping to advance to 15-0, becoming undefeated district champions.

After one inning teams remained tied 0-0.

In the bottom of the second, John Kellog took the mound for the Cardinals. He sent it deep into left field, driving in Ashton Adams for the Cardinals to take the lead 1-0.

The Falcons answered in the top of the fourth when Hector Muniz hit an RBI single to tie it up 1-1 with Harlingen.

It would remain close until the bottom of the sixth, when the Cardinals scored three runs.

The Falcons couldn’t answer on offense, falling to Harlingen 4-1.

Harlingen will face Edinburg High and Los Fresnos will face PSJA High in the first round of playoffs.