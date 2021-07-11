Harlingen Country Club hosts 39th annual South Texas Junior Golf Classic

HARLINGEN (KVEO) – Nearly 60 golfers from Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and the Rio Grande Valley competed for the South Texas Junior Golf Classic championship Sunday morning.

The two-day tournament was shortened to a one-day event following a week-long spell of rain in the Rio Grande Valley area. Regardless of the delay, golfers ranging from age 8-18 competed under wet-course conditions.

South Texas Professional Golf Association (STPGA) points leader and McAllen Memorial golfer Esteban Gonzalez took first place in the top-flight division with an even score of 72. Carly Sherman finished atop the girls’ leaderboard with a two-over score of 74.

Harlingen Country Club will host its next junior golf event over Thanksgiving weekend. STPGA golfers will eye the next state-level event in Houston this summer.