Girls Playoff Basketball: Area Round Schedule

*Games, times and locations are subject to change due to inclement weather*

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – Check out the all the upcoming games for the second round of the UIL Girls State Basketball Tournament.

6A

Harlingen High vs San Antonio Harlan at Corpus Christi Calallen | Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Weslaco High vs San Antonio Stevens at Laredo Nixon | Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Edinburg High vs San Antonio Warren at Corpus Christi Veterans | Tuesday at 5 p.m.

PSJA North vs Laredo United at Roma High School | Tuesday at 7 p.m.

5A

Brownsville Veterans Memorial vs Victoria East at Corpus Christi King | Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Pioneer vs Victoria West at CC Miller High School | Tuesday at 6 p.m.

McAllen Memorial vs CC Flour Bluff at Alice High School | Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

McAllen Rowe vs Corpus Christi Veterans at Falfurrias High School | Tuesday at 7 p.m.

4A

Rio Hondo vs Somerset at Alice High School | Tuesday at 7 p.m.

3A

Lyford vs Bishop in Kingsville | Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Brownsville IDEA Frontier vs Aransas Pass at Falfurrias Middle School | Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Santa Rosa vs Skidmore-Tynan at Falfurrias High School | Tuesday at 3 p.m.