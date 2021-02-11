Girls Hoops Bi-District Playoffs: Bobcats secure win over Coyotes advance to area round

RIO HONDO (KVEO) – The Rio Hondo Bobcats defeated the Alice Coyotes 50-39 to claim the bi-district title.

The win solidified the Bobcat’s first trip to the area round since 2014. The team also improved to 15-0 on the season and claimed the program’s second trophy of the season.

Rio Hondo set the tone early, pressuring the Coyotes right as they crossed half court. The Bobcats turned strong defensive play into opportunities on the offensive end thanks, in part, to great two-way play from guard Julie Del Bosque. Strong outside shooting from guard Alexis Rhyner bolstered the Bobcats advantage over the Coyotes.

Despite holding a 15-point lead in the third quarter, the Coyotes managed to decrease the deficit to just five points midway through the fourth quarter. Through determined defense and strong free-throw shooting, the Bobcats managed to hold off the Coyotes en route to a first-round victory.

OTHER SCORES

*Scores Will Update as they are made available*

PSJA North 56, Harlingen South 19 | F

Edinburg 54, Los Fresnos 27 | F

McAllen Rowe 44, Edcouch 35 | F

IDEA Frontier 77, IDEA Pharr 10 | F