Girl’s Basketball: Bi-District Playoffs scores and highlights

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – Check out scores and highlights from the first round of the girl’s state high school basketball playoffs.
THURSDAY
*Scores will update as they are made available*
PSJA North 56, Harlingen South 19 | F
Edinburg 54, Los Fresnos 27 | F
McAllen Rowe 44, Edcouch 35 | F
Rio Hondo 50, Alice 39 | F
IDEA Frontier 77, IDEA Pharr 10 | F
FRIDAY
*Scores will update as they are made available*
Harlingen High 62, Edinburg Vela 44 | F
Weslaco High 61, PSJA High 39 | F
Sharyland Pioneer 48, Brownsville Pace 31 | F
Brownsville Veterans 52, McAllen High 27 | F
McAllen Memorial 64, Donna High 51 | F
Flour Bluff 31, Rio Grande City 22 | F