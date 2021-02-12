Girl’s Basketball: Bi-District Playoffs scores and highlights

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – Check out scores and highlights from the first round of the girl’s state high school basketball playoffs.

THURSDAY

*Scores will update as they are made available*

PSJA North 56, Harlingen South 19 | F

Edinburg 54, Los Fresnos 27 | F

McAllen Rowe 44, Edcouch 35 | F

Rio Hondo 50, Alice 39 | F

IDEA Frontier 77, IDEA Pharr 10 | F

FRIDAY

*Scores will update as they are made available*

Harlingen High 62, Edinburg Vela 44 | F

Weslaco High 61, PSJA High 39 | F

Sharyland Pioneer 48, Brownsville Pace 31 | F

Brownsville Veterans 52, McAllen High 27 | F

McAllen Memorial 64, Donna High 51 | F

Flour Bluff 31, Rio Grande City 22 | F