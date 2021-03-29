Girls and boys high school soccer scores

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – Rio Grande Valley girls and boys high school soccer teams began the second round of playoff games today, both happening in the Valley and out. Below is a list of scores from Monday, as well as game match-up, times, and locations for the remaining games to be played.
MONDAY, 3/29:
Class 6A boys:
–Laredo Alexander 2, Los Fresnos 1
Class 5A boys:
–Brownsville Porter 3, Victoria East 0
Class 5A girls:
–Flour Bluff 1, Sharyland 0
TUESDAY, 3/30:
Class 6A:
–Roma SA Harlan v. Harlingen South, 3/30, 6 p.m., Cabaniss Field,
–Corpus Christi Juarez-Lincoln v. Del Rio, 3/30, 7 p.m., Laredo SAC
–Edinburg v. Laredo United, 3/30, 8 p.m., Cabaniss Field, Corpus Christi
Class 5A:
–Valley View at Rio Grande City, 3/30, 7 p.m.
–CC Ray v. Sharyland, 3/30, 7 p.m., Cabaniss Field
–Corpus Christi Flour Bluff v. Brownsville Veterans, 3/30, 7:30 p.m., Leo Aguilar Memorial Stadium, Los Fresnos.
Class 4A:
–Jubilee Brownsville v. CC London, 3/30, 6 p.m., Cabaniss Field, Corpus Christi
–Brownsville IDEA Riverview v. Alice, 3/30, 6:30 p.m., H-E-B Park
–Edinburg La Grulla at Hidalgo, 3/30, 8 p.m.
–Vanguard Rembrandt v. Pharr IDEA, 3/30, 8:30 p.m., H-E-B Park, Edinburg