COVID INFO COVID INFO

Girls and boys high school soccer scores

Local Sports

by: Kiera Grogan

Posted: / Updated:

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – Rio Grande Valley girls and boys high school soccer teams began the second round of playoff games today, both happening in the Valley and out. Below is a list of scores from Monday, as well as game match-up, times, and locations for the remaining games to be played.

MONDAY, 3/29:

Class 6A boys:

–Laredo Alexander 2, Los Fresnos 1

Class 5A boys:

–Brownsville Porter 3, Victoria East 0

Class 5A girls:

–Flour Bluff 1, Sharyland 0

TUESDAY, 3/30:

Class 6A:

–Roma SA Harlan v. Harlingen South, 3/30, 6 p.m., Cabaniss Field,

–Corpus Christi Juarez-Lincoln v. Del Rio, 3/30, 7 p.m., Laredo SAC

–Edinburg v. Laredo United, 3/30, 8 p.m., Cabaniss Field, Corpus Christi

Class 5A:

–Valley View at Rio Grande City, 3/30, 7 p.m.

–CC Ray v. Sharyland, 3/30, 7 p.m., Cabaniss Field

–Corpus Christi Flour Bluff v. Brownsville Veterans, 3/30, 7:30 p.m., Leo Aguilar Memorial Stadium, Los Fresnos.

Class 4A:

–Jubilee Brownsville v. CC London, 3/30, 6 p.m., Cabaniss Field, Corpus Christi

–Brownsville IDEA Riverview v. Alice, 3/30, 6:30 p.m., H-E-B Park

–Edinburg La Grulla at Hidalgo, 3/30, 8 p.m.

–Vanguard Rembrandt v. Pharr IDEA, 3/30, 8:30 p.m., H-E-B Park, Edinburg

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE on your mobile device!

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link