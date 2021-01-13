From One Family to Another: Former Mission head coach Koy Detmer joins Somerset as new head coach

"Like Father, Like Son" Takes on a whole new meaning

by: Daniel Esteve

MISSION (KVEO) – The term, “Like father, like son” holds relatively true in the Detmer family.

In five seasons, Koy Detmer amassed 28 wins as the head coach of the mission eagles. In 35 seasons, the late-great Head Football Coach Sonny Detmer, Koy’s father, amassed 235 total wins as a head coach in Mission, San Antonio and Somerset.

It’s a decent gap, but young Detmer is taking the next step toward his father’s legacy, succeeding Sonny Detmer as the next head coach at Somerset High School. It’s a new position, but not a new school for Detmer, who served as the Somerset offensive coordinator under his father shortly after his career ended in the NFL.

“We’re excited to be back up their with family,” Detmer said. “It’s why we are making the move.”

With a son heading into his senior year, Detmer will get the chance to coach family on the field in his first season as head coach of the Bulldogs, but he will never forget the family he has made down in the Rio Grande Valley.

“It makes it hard pulling away,” Detmer said. “I’m thankful that mission gave me this opportunity. It means so much to me and my family.”

