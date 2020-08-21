From Local to Global

Former Sharyland Rattler Abraham Ancer's rise to the top of the golfing world

A Dream

Staring down a 50-foot putt at the 13th edition of the President’s Cup, Abraham Ancer had the eyes of the golfing world focused on him.

Ancer dreamed of this moment but, given where he came from, he never thought it would be a reality.

“I always dreamed of being on the PGA Tour,” Ancer said with a smile.

Plenty have dreamed of teeing it up with the best golfers in the world, but Ancer grew up in Reynosa, Tamaulipas in Mexico.

No Reynosa golfer had ever made a PGA dream a reality.

Until now.

A Reality

“It’s great to look back and see what you have accomplished,” Ancer said. “But, then you have to look at how you can improve.”

Ancer has plenty to look back on. He played his first tournament when he was just six years old.

“I have pictures [of me golfing] in diapers,” Ancer said. “My dad introduced me to the game, and I never really stopped.”

He found a home at the Club Campestre de Reynosa, but found home-like comfort in tees, fairways and greens throughout Mexico.

“I was very lucky to have a very supportive family,” Ancer said. “It’s not cheap… I’m always thankful for what [my dad] did for me.”

His family was his foundation, but soon his support group extended beyond borders.

“I was 14 or 15 when I moved to Mission,” Ancer said. “I played at Sharyland and did my [four years of] high school there.”

There he met Coach Fernando Rodriguez.

“The guys were always having fun that’s for sure,” Coach Rodriguez said. “We used to have a saying on trips, what was said or happened in the suburban, stayed in the ‘burban.'”

In having a good time, the team enjoyed quite a bit of success.

Meanwhile, Ancer enjoyed multiple trips to the state tournament. His success, however, was only noticed by one school — Odessa College.

Despite the lone offer, Ancer made a big splash in the amateur golf world, earning all-american honors in his freshman year.

His success caught the attention of Oklahoma University, where, for the next three years, the Sharyland alum dazzled with the second best scoring average in school history.

“The sky is the limit for him,” Coach Rodriguez said. “He has so much talent.”

An Inspiration

His talent wasn’t immediately noticeable on tour. He earned his tour card for the 2016 season, but failed to maintain it into the 2017 season.

In 2018, he found his swing.

Ancer finished the 2017 season as the 267th ranked golfer in the world.

He finished the 2018 season as the 56th ranked golfer in the world.

In 2020, He now competes as the 25th ranked golfer in the world.

“I truly enjoy my job,” Ancer said. “I don’t mind putting a full day of work out [on the course] practicing.”

It’s a lesson he lives by.

As his success grows, it’s also a lesson he hopes the next generation of valley golfers can take inspiration from.

“I’m proud of where I grew up,” Ancer said. “I know a lot of people are watching, so I try to be a good example on the course and off of it.”

Meanwhile, his old coach is already seeing the effects of his old golfer’s success.

“He is opening doors for kids in the valley,” Rodriguez said. “He’s reviving golf in Mexico as well.”

A Legacy

Ancer visits his hometown often.

He sees family. He calls old coaches. He plays with new golfers. He visits places where he once dreamed of the reality he now lives.

Ancer’s dream was to play on the PGA Tour.

Ancer’s reality is by playing on the PGA Tour, each of his special moments will remind generations that dreams are achievable no matter where you come from.

Moments like this one…

Sending a 50-foot putt on its way as the first Mexican national to ever compete in the President’s cup, Abraham Ancer watched the ball hit the bottom of the cup, with the eyes of Reynosa, the Rio Grande Valley and the entire golfing world focused on him.