Former La Joya Coyote Sergio Castillo hopes NFL journey inspires Valley athletes

LA JOYA (KVEO) – From La Joya Highschool, to Division II football, to the Canadian Football League, and finally, to the NFL. It’s been a long ride for Valley native Sergio Castillo.

“Every time I got cut, every time a team told me, “hey Serg we’re not interested in you,” I kept looking at that vision board,” said Castillo. “And I’m like this is my guide, this is my compass, this is who I’m aiming to be.”

For years, Castillo stared at that vision board he created, with pictures and words of who he aspired to be. As a son, as a husband, a father, and a kicker for an NFL team.

With just 32 kicking jobs up for grabs, Castillo knew it wouldn’t be an easy task.

Castillo was contacted by one lone college program in his high school career for football. In fact, he missed most of his senior season due to back injuries. So, when West Texas A&M called for kicking, he couldn’t pass it up.

“I didn’t know anything about Amarillo, and they’re like “Serg we’ll offer you a partial scholarship if you start playing we’ll pay you more” and I was like sign me up,” said Castillo. “It was the only football school that had offered me, there was a couple schools that had offered me but at the time that’s when I decided, that’s when I’m gonna do this kicking thing.”

From there, he didn’t know it yet but the kicking journey would take him on quite the bumpy ride. Through numerous CFL teams, and being cut 8 times, Castillo didn’t give up.

He credits his mom, aunts, girlfriend and grandmother for sticking by his side and constantly encouraging him to keep pushing.

October 14th he would get the call he’s waited most of his life for, from the New York Jets to step in as kicker for Sam Ficken who was out with an injury.

“It took me 6, 7 years to get here so, finally made it,” said Castillo.

Now, Castillo hopes to be an idol to Valley athletes, just like his idols were to him.

“One of our idols growing up in La Joya was Robert Salinas. He was playing at University of Arkansas the razorbacks,” said Castillo. “He went to a D3 then transferred to a D1 and I was like wow if he can do it, then I can do it.”