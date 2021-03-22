Falcons win back-to-back district championships, 2nd in program history

LOS FRESNOS (KVEO) — The Los Fresnos Falcons went neck and neck with the Harlingen Cardinals Monday night in what would be the Falcon’s last district game before playoffs begin later this week.

At halftime, teams were tied 1-1.

In the second half, the Cardinals send it from center field and Angel Flores heads it in for Harlingen to take the lead, 2-1.

With just under five minutes left to play, Rafael Canales takes the corner kick for the Falcons. A team effort by Jesus Lizama and Edwin Ruiz-Contreras ties the game again, 2-2.

Moments later, the Falcons find themselves at the corner again. This time, Ruiz-Contreras heads the ball in for the game-winning goal.

Los Fresnos beats Harlingen 3-2, securing their 2nd district championship in program history, doing so in back-to-back seasons, under second-year head coach Michael Miller.

The Falcons will host Mission Friday night in the first round of playoffs, the time is TBD.