Falcons use big fifth inning to soar past Panthers in game one

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (KVEO) — The Los Fresnos Falcon Softball Team defeated the Weslaco Panthers 7-1 to take the game on of a three-game regional-quarter final series.

Krystal Perez opened up the scoring with a home run in the second inning to give the Falcons the early advantage. Despite a 1-0 matchup heading into the fifth inning, the Los Fresnos Falcons erupted with six-straight runs to take a 7-0 advantage late in the game.

Weslaco catcher Jules Garcia managed the lone RBI of the night for the Panthers in the sixth inning.

Los Fresnos will look to complete the series sweep in game two on Firday at 7 p.m. at Weslaco High School. Game three will be played Saturday at 4 p.m. in Los Fresnos if necessary.