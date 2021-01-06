Falcons defeat the Cardinals in district thriller

LOS FRESNOS (KVEO) – In a district battle of the birds, the Los Fresnos Falcons (14-1, 3-0) hosted the Harlingen Cardinals (5-5, 0-2) faced off in the LFU dome tonight.

The Falcons carried the lead late in the 2nd quarter, when Gerry Martinez sinks a bucket to put them up by 10 points. They kept that lead going into halftime 37-28.

The Cardinals played catch up, and Xavier Arellano makes it a 1-point game after a corner 3-pointer with 46 seconds left to play.

But after going back and forth on fouls and free throws, Edsson Picazo seals it away with a lay up.

The Falcons come out on top, 72 to 65 tonight. That moves them to 14 and 1 on the season, and undefeated in district play. The Cardinals are 5 and 5 overall, and winless in district.