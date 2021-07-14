Edinburg teen wins USA Boxing Nationals Junior Olympics

by: Amanda Atwell

LUBBOCK, Texas (KVEO) — Fabian Diaz of Edinburg, Texas defeated Bobbie Pettigrew of Brooklyn, New York by a split decision to win the 2021 USA Boxing Nationals Junior Olympics on Tuesday night.

In the nightcap event of the 2021 USA Boxing National Junior Olympics & Summer Festival, Diaz competed in the Youth Male 141 lbs. weight class. He started out strong and kept a solid tempo throughout the match to defeat Pettigrew.

He unanimously beat fellow Texan, Moses Garcia on Monday night to advance to the championship round.

