Dream to Reality: McAllen Alum Aaron Nixon shines for Texas Longhorn baseball team

AUSTIN (KVEO) – A top ten matchup. The bottom of the ninth. A one-run lead. Two on. No outs.

The Texas Longhorns bring in their freshman closer.

Aaron Nixon takes the mound with his light grey No. 41 jersey looking like it came fresh out of the dryer.

With a nerve as calm and collected as a seasoned vet, Nixon strikes out the first batter on three straight pitches. Despite a past ball advancing the runners to second and third, Nixon sent the second batter back to the dugout in a similar fashion.

“I mean all that adrenaline just rushes through you,” Nixon said. “It’s just pure passion.”

A forced fly-out for the third out solidified their win over the third-ranked TCU Horned Frogs, marking a crucial win for the UT Longhorns eyeing a Big 12 title.

Nixon’s dad watched the whole thing.

“That’s a game where I was super proud of him,” Beau Nixon said. “As parents we just want him to do well and be happy, and to see him do that, it was a very special moment.”

The Longhorns would go on to win the Big 12 title. Aaron Nixon would be named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team, including an addition to the All Big-12 Honorable Mention list.

Now, the Longhorns are two games away from an NCAA College World Series bid.

“Getting there is a dream come true for him and, honestly, all of us,” Beau Nixon said.

To this point, however, Aaron Nixon has been living his dream.

At the age of 15, Nixon accepted his scholarship offer to become a Longhorn. He was an incoming high school freshman at the time.

“I remember telling Aaron, you know we’re not going to make a decision. We are just going to listen to him,” Beau Nixon explained. “Then Coach [David] Pierce said, ‘so what do you think?’ And he said ‘I’m in.'”

It was an easy decision for Aaron, but the work had just begun.

Rocking a burnt orange Longhorn polo to his first day of freshman year at McAllen High School, Aaron knew he had high expectations to meet. McAllen High Baseball coach Eliseo Pompa knew, with Aaron’s work ethic, expectations were not a problem.

“I mean it’s almost like 24 hours. Like [does he] ever rest?” said coach Pompa. “He said, ‘I can’t coach. I have to be ready.'”

Aaron was ready, exceeding expectations as a bulldog and in his role as a true freshman closer for the Longhorns.

“We are just so proud of him,” said Beau Nixon.

Aaron Nixon and his team will begin a three-game super regional series against the University of South Florida Bulls Saturday, June 12, at 8 p.m. in Austin. The winner advances to the NCAA World Series.

Beau Nixon will be in the stands.