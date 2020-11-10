Donna scrapes by Palmview, Rowe tops McAllen

(KVEO) – High school football scores and highlights from Monday November 9, 2020.

The Palmview Lobos were out to a 10-0 lead in the first half, but the Donna Redskins rallied in the second to hand the Lobos their second loss of the season.

FINAL: Donna 18, Palmview 17

A back and forth battle in the McAllen Civil war left McAllen High chipping away at a stout Nikki Rowe lead in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs fell just short, landing their third lose of the season, and handing the Warriors their second win.

FINAL: Nikki Rowe 38, McAllen High 31