Donna scrapes by Palmview, Rowe tops McAllen

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(KVEO) – High school football scores and highlights from Monday November 9, 2020.

The Palmview Lobos were out to a 10-0 lead in the first half, but the Donna Redskins rallied in the second to hand the Lobos their second loss of the season.

FINAL: Donna 18, Palmview 17

A back and forth battle in the McAllen Civil war left McAllen High chipping away at a stout Nikki Rowe lead in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs fell just short, landing their third lose of the season, and handing the Warriors their second win.

FINAL: Nikki Rowe 38, McAllen High 31

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link