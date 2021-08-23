Donna ISD cancels Donna High vs. Donna North football game

DONNA (ValleyCentral) — Donna High Football Head Coach and Athletic Coordinator Mike Gonzales confirmed Monday evening the cancellation of the Donna High vs. Donna North varsity football game set to be played on Friday, August 27th to kick off the 2021 RGV high school football regular season.

The Donna vs. Donna North football game is a historic, non-district rivalry game played between the two schools early on in the season.

The game was not played in the 2020 season due to the shortened season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per Donna Redskins’ twitter, the team will continue with practice tomorrow morning.

There is no word on if the game will be rescheduled for later in the season.