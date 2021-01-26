Donna IDEA falls to Lyford

DONNA (KVEO) – For the third consecutive week, two District 31-3A RGV high school girls basketball teams have made the statewide rankings in the Texas Girls Coaches Association polls.

Tonight, those two teams went head to head.

The #19 Donna IDEA Titans (16-4) hosted the #23 Lyford Bulldogs (16-4) for the District 31-3A title.

At the end of two quarters, the Bulldogs held a double-digit lead 35-23 thanks to a fierce 8-pt run and work from behind the 3-point line.

In the second half, the Titans answer to every shot taken by the Bulldogs. A lot of back-and-forth scoring, leads to tough defensive play from the Titans.

But the Bulldogs deep shooting helps them pull away, in an upset win 64 to 48.

