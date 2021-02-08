Donna hero, former NFL star Norman Evans reflects on three super bowls

DONNA (KVEO) – When Norman Evans left Donna High school in 1961 to play college football in Fort Worth for TCU, he didn’t realize the immense impact he would make on his small hometown.

“That was fun, that was really fun. You know my hearts still there in Donna,” said a smiling Norman Evans. “That’s where I went all the way through school, and that’s where I met Bobbe.”

Norman and his wife Bobbe met in the 8th grade. They were so sure of their love, that the two married in Reynosa at just 17-years-old. The two are devout Christians, and met through the small church on main street in Donna.

Norman earned 10 letters in his high school career, both from basketball and football. At TCU, he served as team captain and was awarded All-Southwest Conference.

After college, Norman was drafted in 1965 by the Houston Oilers. A year later, he was traded to the Miami Dolphins in the 1966 AFL expansion draft. It was there that he would be the starting right offensive tackle for the next decade. Taking a trip to the Super Bowl three times.

“I remember the first one was against Dallas, we lost that game. But it was really tense, a big deal playing the cowboys me being from Texas. Of course they beat us 14 to 7, but that was a stepping stone to the perfect season.”

The perfect season that Norm references, is the historic, notorious 1972 Miami Dolphins team. The year that the Dolphins remained undefeated, and won the Super Bowl.

“Because we said we’re never gonna let this happen again,” said Evans. “We happened to win every game. Of course that built and built and built up to the Super Bowl.”

To this very day, the ’72 Dolphins are the only NFL team to win a Super Bowl with a perfect season.

“We were very well schooled getting ready for a game in the pros, no matter what the level but the super bowl level is intense even more beyond the regular season,” said Evans.

Although Norman hasn’t taken the field in nearly 42 years, Super Bowl Sunday still means so much to him.

“Patrick Mahomes is one of my favorite players.”

In the years following his NFL career, Norm and Bobbe became heavily involved with the faith-based organization Pro Athletes Outreach and made a name for themselves as the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director.

They held conferences across the country to promote healthy marriages for athletes and their spouses, which led to their work with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Their contribution to both organizations has totaled more than 50 years. The Evans contribute their successful marriage of over 60 years to their partnership with the organization.

Today, Norman resides outside of Seattle, Washington with his wife Bobbe, enjoying time with their children and grandchildren.

For the Evans family, Donna will always be where it all began.