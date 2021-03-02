Despite governor lifting mask mandates, RGV schools keep COVID-19 protocols

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – On Tuesday afternoon, Governor Gregg Abbott called for all Texas businesses to open at 100% capacity and the statewide mask mandate to end.

However, school districts in the Rio Grande Valley have begun issuing statements regarding the safety protocols that they currently have in place.

Numerous districts have stated that they will continue with the safety protocols implemented, despite Abbott’s announcement. In fact, the majority of Rio Grande Valley districts have said they are not changing any of their mitigation strategies.

School districts that will continue COVID safety protocols include but are not limited to; Mission CISD, PSJA ISD, Weslaco ISD, Edinburg ISD, McAllen ISD, Donna ISD, Los Fresnos ISD, Sharyland ISD, Harlingen CISD, La Joya ISD.

Districts state they will further review guidance from the Texas Education Agency, the Centers for Disease Control, and local health authorities.