CrossFit Mercedes partners with PVAS to host Pets for Vets

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) – The CrossFit community came together on Saturday at Crossfit Mercedes to raise money for a local cause.

“What we’re looking to do is raise funds here at Crossfit Mercedes by having people come in and pay $10 to work out. All of those funds are going to go towards helping veterans receive a pet with everything paid for,” said Joseph Duenas, who’s a combat veteran and owns Crossfit Mercedes.

The fund will cover any medical issue the pet might have, care packages and trainings.

“Any veteran in need at our next event, can receive a pet and walk away without having to pay anything,” Duenas said.

The initial fundraising event held at the gym this past weekend was put together in just one week.

“It was really successful because 100% of the proceeds are going to this program for us to be able to provide dog service training to any veteran who qualifies that way they can have the service they need to help them live a healthier life, live a more holistic life,” said Jonathan Quezada, who’s also a veteran, and volunteers with Palm Valley Animal Society.

Duenas and Quezada came up with the idea to host a CrossFit event in preparation for the adoption event, and put 100% of the proceeds towards “care packages” that will go home with any pet adopted by a Veteran at PVAS’ adoption event on July 3rd at 5X5 Brewing Co. in Mission, which is also a veteran-owned business.

“The Valley community is very military driven. It has a rich history in enlistments and service so I feel like Palm Valley opening that program its just untapped,” said Quezada.

Local vendors and athletes from all around the Valley participated in Saturday’s fundraiser, each doing their part to contribute. Over $1,000 was raised to put towards the packages.

“We came together as a community, a fitness community, a CrossFit community, gathered everybody from upper Valley [to] lower Valley and everyone pitched in to help with this program,” said Duenas.

For more information on the Vets for Pets program and for the adoption event on July 3rd, you can visit Palm Valley Animal Society‘s website.