SANTA ROSA – The undefeated La Joya Coyotes defeated the Santa Rosa Warriors 72-65 despite trailing early in the fourth quarter.

Down six points with just over five minutes to go, the Coyotes unleashed a barrage of threes thanks, in part, to sharpshooters Cesar Villarreal and Mickey Saenz.

Despite a late rally from the home team, the Coyotes made it count on the free-throw line to hold their advantage to the final buzzer.

Both teams are expected to continue non-district play this week.