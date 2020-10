HARLINGEN (KVEO) - College athletes are accustom to constant travel while high school-aged athletes generally stick closer to home. One of the exceptions is select soccer. Classic leagues are numerous in major Texas cities such as Dallas or Houston. The competitive clubs are crucial for young players to get recruited to play collegiate soccer. The Rio Grande Valley has sparse options for teams, and no options for leagues to play in.

"The closest city is San Antonio," said Claire Reed, a senior at South Texas Med High in Mercedes. Reed plays soccer for Classics Elite, a club based out of San Antonio in a select travel league with the mission to get young soccer players seen by college coaches across the country, and recruited to the next level. Reed played soccer for the Harlingen High Lady Cardinals her freshman and sophomore year, but was forced to quit when new UIL rules prevented her from participating on another school's athletic team. Since then, she's dedicated her time to her club.