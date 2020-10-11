Cover 4 Preview: District 31-6A

FILE – A student athlete runs a drill during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, fans will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. The University Interscholastic League on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September and extending the football championships for those schools into January. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

Previews will be updated as team previews are aired on CBS 4 and Local 23 Sports.

HARLINGEN (KVEO) – The 2020 RGV football season is upon us.

District 31-6A said goodbye to the La Joya Coyotes and the Juarez-Lincoln Huskies this season as both teams opted out do to concerns related to COVID-19. The decision leaves Mission, PSJA, PSJA North and the four Edinburg programs to contend for this year’s district title.

Check out individual previews for each program right here.

DISTRICT TEAMS

PSJA Bears

PSJA North Raiders

Mission Eagles

Edinburg Bobcats

Edinburg North Cougars

Edinburg Economedes Jaguars

Edinburg Vela Sabercats

TEAM PREVIEWS

NOTE: Previews will be updated as team previews are aired on CBS 4 and Local 23 Sports.

PSJA HIGH

EDINBURG ECONOMEDES

EDINBURG NORTH