Cover 4 Preview: District 31-6A

HARLINGEN (KVEO) – The 2020 RGV football season is upon us.
District 31-6A said goodbye to the La Joya Coyotes and the Juarez-Lincoln Huskies this season as both teams opted out do to concerns related to COVID-19. The decision leaves Mission, PSJA, PSJA North and the four Edinburg programs to contend for this year’s district title.
Check out individual previews for each program right here.
NOTE: Previews will be updated as team previews are aired on CBS 4 and Local 23 Sports.
DISTRICT TEAMS
PSJA Bears
PSJA North Raiders
Mission Eagles
Edinburg Bobcats
Edinburg North Cougars
Edinburg Economedes Jaguars
Edinburg Vela Sabercats
TEAM PREVIEWS
NOTE: Previews will be updated as team previews are aired on CBS 4 and Local 23 Sports.