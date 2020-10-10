Cover 4 Preview: District 16-5A Division I

HARLINGEN (KVEO) – The 2020 RGV football season is upon us.
District 16-5A Division one has run through the Mission Veterans Patriots over the last few years. This year, both the Patriots and the Rio Grande City Rattlers move out of the division, leaving the race for the district title wide open.
Newcomers Weslaco East, McAllen High, Memorial and Rowe will all look to make their own marks in their debut seasons in the district.
Check out individual previews for each team right here.
NOTE: Previews and teams will be updated as stories are aired on CBS 4 and Local 23 Sports.
DISTRICT TEAMS
McAllen Bulldogs
Memorial Mustangs
Rowe Warriors
Lopez Lobos
Porter Cowboys
Veterans Memorial Chargers
Pace Vikings
Donna Redskins
Weslaco East
TEAM PREVIEWS
NOTE: Previews and teams will be updated as stories are aired on CBS 4 and Local 23 Sports.