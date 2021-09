HARLINGEN (KVEO) – Check out the latest scores and highlights from week 3 of the Rio Grande Valley High School Football season!

THURSDAY

DISTRICT

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0, Edinburg High 48 | F

Brownsville Lopez 17, McAllen Rowe 57 | F

Roma 37, PSJA Southwest 14 | F

Valley View 14, Mission Veterans Memorial 59 | F

NON-DISTRICT

Monte Alto 0, Marine Military Academy 36 | F