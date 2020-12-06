Cover 4: Bi-District Playoff Schedule

HARLINGEN (KVEO) – Check out the latest schedule for the upcoming Bi-District round of the state UIL high school football playoffs.

*Times and locations will be updated as schedules are released*

6A

San Benito at Mission High (Tom Landry Stadium, Mission) | 7 p.m.

Edinburg North at Harlingen High (Boggus Stadium, Harlingen) | 7 p.m.

PSJA North at Brownsville Hanna (Sams Stadium, Brownsville) | 7 p.m.

Weslaco High at Edinburg Vela (Richard Flores Stadium, Edinburg) | 7 p.m.

5A Division I

Victoria West vs Weslaco East

Victoria West vs McAllen Memorial

Brownsville Pace vs Flour Bluff

McAllen Rowe vs Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial

5A Division II

Medina Valley vs Sharyland Pioneer

Floresville vs Mercedes

PSJA Southwest vs TBD

Mission Veterans/Edcouch-Elsa vs TBD

