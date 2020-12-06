Cover 4: Bi-District Playoff Schedule

HARLINGEN (KVEO) – Check out the latest schedule for the upcoming Bi-District round of the state UIL high school football playoffs.
*Times and locations will be updated as schedules are released*
6A
San Benito at Mission High (Tom Landry Stadium, Mission) | 7 p.m.
Edinburg North at Harlingen High (Boggus Stadium, Harlingen) | 7 p.m.
PSJA North at Brownsville Hanna (Sams Stadium, Brownsville) | 7 p.m.
Weslaco High at Edinburg Vela (Richard Flores Stadium, Edinburg) | 7 p.m.
5A Division I
Victoria West vs Weslaco East
Victoria West vs McAllen Memorial
Brownsville Pace vs Flour Bluff
McAllen Rowe vs Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
5A Division II
Medina Valley vs Sharyland Pioneer
Floresville vs Mercedes
PSJA Southwest vs TBD
Mission Veterans/Edcouch-Elsa vs TBD