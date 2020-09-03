Club soccer offers outlet outside high school play

Last spring, soccer athletes were sent home due to COVID-19 just before playoffs were set to begin.

It was a disappointing blow to most athletes, but others turned their attention to club sports. It’s a reality McAllen soccer dad Chris Henderson has experienced with his children.

“For soccer and some of these other sports, the club element of being recruited is so important,” Henderson said. “We’d go to tournaments and you would have every division-one college soccer program in the country there.”

Henderson’s daughter Westyn was a star athlete for McAllen High School and is now a freshman on the Texas A&M Women’s Soccer Team. Though she dazzled in the high school ranks, Westyn spent a good majority of her time competing with San Antonio’s Class Elite Soccer Academy.

The program competes nationally as a part of the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL). The ECNL attracts some of the top recruits in the country, but the closest ECNL team to the Rio Grande Valley is in San Antonio. McAllen youth soccer legend Gary Hamilton knows this reality all too well.

“There are not many college coaches that come to watch kids in the fall season,” Hamilton said. “They can’t because colleges are in their own fall season.”

Hamilton says most athletes have to travel to be recruited by top programs, which requires resources many valley families don’t have.

Despite COVID-19, club programs have continued practicing, social distancing in the process. Despite the importance of club programs, Henderson says high school sports offer an experience that simply cannot be matched.

“Those are times these kids don’t get back,” Henderson said. “To me, it’s not about earning a college scholarship. It’s about making friends. The experience they get playing [high school] sports are irreplaceable.”