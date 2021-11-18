City of Pharr dives into new update on natatorium

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr recently issued an update on the construction of the natatorium being built in a partnership between the city and PSJA ISD.

According to the City of Pharr, the Olympic size natatorium came with a 26 million dollar price tag. PSJA ISD contributing 12.25 million, an amount approved by the school board Oct. 25 of this year.

“All funding comes from our general revenues,” The City of Pharr Mayor, Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez said about the rest of the funds. “As you know we collect utility funds, trash, taxes. So we generate quite a bit of revenue even from the bridge.”

Hernandez would add that the project was made possible by careful city budgeting of those funds that did not cause the need for taxes to be raised.

“There is a big interest in the community for aquatic sports,” Hernandez, said regarding the idea behind the project. “Every community seems to have a small inadequate facility, and we really need to have something that’s unique that everybody in the Rio Grande Valley can use.”

“This is a very competitive pool.” Dr. Jorge Arredondo, PSJA Superintendent, said “It also has diving and we’re also looking to attract others throughout the state so that when they come out here and compete we don’t have to travel too far we can have others travel to the city of Pharr.”

Arredondo would add that The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is in talks with PSJA ISD to utilize the facility for their future women’s swimming and diving programs.

The City of Pharr says, completion of the natatorium is expected December 2021.