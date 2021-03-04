Chargers tag new head coach with NCAA resume

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers have selected former New Mexico State University (NMSU) head coach Kelley Lee as the program’s newest head coach and athletic coordinator.

Lee will replace former Charger Head Coach David Cantu, who left the program to serve as head coach and Athletic Coordinator at this alma mater Los Fresnos High School.

In four seasons at NMSU, Lee tallied a 21-12, which included a program-record .636 career win percentage. Lee also led the Hounds to the program’s first-ever division-two bowl win. Despite his success at the collegiate level, Lee hoped to prioritize family alongside his career after spending extra time at home during the pandemic.

“As a college coach, I got to spend a lot more time with my family than I have [in the past],” Lee said during his time in quarantine. “So the opportunity to put family first in a high school environment became something that was desirable to me.”

Lee is no stranger to the high school level either.

Lee served as head football coach and athletic coordinator at Valencia High School before joining the NMSU program in 2012. During his time with Valencia, Lee turned a 1-9 program into a playoff team, including a trip to the state semi-finals. In 2011, Lee was named Metro Coach of the Year when his team averaged a state-best 50.5 points per game. His father, Travis Lee, is also in the National High School Hall of Fame for his career in coaching.

With such a prestigious resume, Brownsville Independent School District Athletic Director Gilbert Leal knew he had a fairly easy decision to make.

“You just put his resume next to the rest of them and you’re looking at a coach at the high school level, junior college, NAIA, and NCAA,” Leal said. “We hit a home run with this hire.”

Coach Lee looks forward to offering a “different perspective” to valley athletes. Assuming all goes well, Coach Lee could see his new team as early as spring football or summer workouts.

The 2021 High School football season is expected to kick off in August.