Cardinals top Bobcats in electric 6A regional quarterfinal game

EDINBURG (KVEO) – Tonight, Bert Ogden Arena hosted the 6A girls regional quarterfinal game betwen the Edinburg Bobcats and the Harlingen Cardinals.

This is the first time ever the Arena has hosted high school basketball. Just 1,000 tickets were sold to fans, and it was a sold out crowd.

The Bobcats took an early 9-0 lead on the Cardinals, only for Harlingen to fight there way back when Avery Hinojosa sinks a three pointer, and then steals the ball back and lays it in for the Cardinals to trail by one point.

Early in the second quarter, A’nnika Saenz fakes defenders and goes for the lay up. The Bobcats extend their lead to three points.

Alyssa Salas sinks a bucket to tie the game up at 15, and then gets right back down to do it again. The Cardinals led 24-19 at halftime.

After much back and forth, this game came down to the final seconds.

Harlingen was down by one point. With 7.5 seconds left, Callie Reese hits the game-winning layup at the buzzer.

The Cardinals punch their ticket to the Sweet 16, with a one point win over Edinburg, 55-54.

Harlingen will play Judson in the regional semi-finals.